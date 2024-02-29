Additional Bridge Openings for 44th Edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to advise motorists in connection with the 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta activities that begin on February 29 to March 3, in addition to the regular bridge openings, there will be an outbound opening only for regatta competitor vessels at 9:00 AM and an additional inbound opening at 2:00 PM only for regatta competitors. These additional openings are only for the period February 29 to March 3.

Secondly, motorists are advised to pay attention to the bridge STOP LIGHTS and BOOMS, and to respect and observe the aforementioned once they have been activated alerting motorists that the bridge will be opening. This is in the interests of the safety of all motorists.

SLAC advises tour operators to take the additional bridge openings into account when they are planning their tour routes during this period of time that the regatta is taking place.

The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) family would like to wish everybody a safe and serious fun 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

