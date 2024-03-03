Advancing critical thinking, writing, discussion: English Composition course at University of St. Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— One of the exciting Spring 2024 classes at the University of St. Martin (USM) is English 112 Composition.

The subject is “aimed at helping students develop their critical reading, analytical, argumentative, and writing skills through the study of literature,” said course lecturer Dr. Yadira Boston.

The course includes “students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius” who have “read the required text, Language, Culture, and Identity in St. Martin by Dr. Rhoda Arrindell and discussed the phenomena mentioned in the title of the book through the perceived lens of the author,” said Dr. Boston.

But the discussion didn’t end with the author’s findings and conclusion in the book, which has been called “a unique groundbreaking work” by Dr. Alma Simounet of the University of Puerto Rico.

The students then “contribute to this discussion by looking through their lens of the phenomena and sharing with the other students and their instructor,” said Dr. Boston.

As the semester progresses, author Rhoda Arrindell, herself a lecturer at Howard University, “will visit the English 112 class to engage and contribute to these discussions” and it will be an honor to have her, said Dr. Boston.

Language, Culture, and Identity in St. Martin is available at ARNIA Bookstore (Bush Road/Zagersgut Road), and online at SPDbooks.org, said Jacqueline A. Sample, president of HNP, the book’s publisher.

