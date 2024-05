Advisory and Recommendations on Preventing Fraudulent Transactions. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) issues a vital advisory to all consumers and businesses regarding the risk of fraudulent activities in various digital transactions. These criminal activities pose a significant threat to the financial and economic stability of our communities by exploiting stolen data to make unauthorized transactions.

Fraudulent activities in digital transactions result in direct financial losses for consumers and cause increased transaction declines, high chargeback rates, and additional expenses for merchants. Such activities compromise the integrity of our financial systems and can disrupt legitimate business operations while eroding consumer trust in digital transactions.

Recommended Consumer Protection Measures

In response to the growing threat of fraud, the CBCS strongly advises consumers to adopt the following protective measures against fraudulent transactions:

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45279-advisory-and-recommendations-on-preventing-fraudulent-transactions.html