Advisory Information Related to: It is Strongly Recommended for Motorists to Remain Off the Road Network. Schools Closed Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), has been in consultation with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, the various ministries, and departments relevant to the current weather activity and advises the following based on those deliberations.

Due to weather conditions, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, after consultation with the Meteorological Office of Sint Maarten, kindly note that all schools will be closed on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in light of the current inclement weather affecting the local area.

The situation will be monitored and if an extension is deemed necessary, you will be informed accordingly, according to the statement from the Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel.

Based on the latest weather report to be issued by the MDS early Thursday morning, an assessment will be made about the status of business openings for Thursday in connection with the inclement weather, and this will be communicated in an update. Businesses can remain open until further notice.

Residents and visitors are urged to continue to monitor weather reports from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS). For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The country is currently under a Flood Watch according to MDS. This is in effect until 6:00 pm Thursday, February 8. A small craft advisory is also in effect until further notice. Small craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extreme caution and to take necessary measures to protect life and property. Hazardous sea conditions with long-periods of northerly swells may cause beach erosion, and these conditions should continue for the next couple of days.

A frontal boundary weather system is associated with abundant moisture and instability that is producing cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms.

Motorists and residents are warned to exercise caution, to be vigilant for/and or avoid flood prone areas and rockslides in vulnerable areas of the country. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to stay-off the road network! Between two to four inches of rain is forecast during the next 24 to 48 hours.

A number of areas have already experienced flooding such as the Zagersgut Road, Bush Road/Cost U Less, and the Wellington Road.

The flood gates have been lowered as a mitigation measure aiding in controlling the flow of water and minimizing it from overwhelming the surrounding areas.

In case of lightening strikes very close to your location, switch off and disconnect any sensitive electronic equipment; disconnect any phone line from your computer.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information, news, and weather information. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

