Agreement between parties on ENNIA resolution. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— As announced in the press release of October 7, 2023, the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been working with the governments of Curaçao and Sint Maarten in recent weeks to develop a plan for the resolution of the problems at ENNIA.

The CBCS and both governments have reached an outline agreement (at a technical level) on a solution for the ENNIA Group whereby there is no need to apply a discount on the insurance policies of ENNIA Caribe Leven N.V. (ECL). Based on the outline agreement, a partial restart of ECL will take place. This solution will ensure the continuity of the ENNIA Group's services, including life insurance.

The implementation of this solution is subject to the approval as set forth in the laws and regulations of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The CBCS will keep all ENNIA stakeholders as informed as possible about the progress and implementation of this solution. Throughout that process, the CBCS will continue to look after the interests of the ENNIA Group's joint creditors, including policyholders.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44476-agreement-between-parties-on-ennia-resolution.html