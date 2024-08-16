Agreement Signed for Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project is officially ready to kick off following the recent signing of the Grant Agreement. This marks a significant step forward in the island's efforts to upgrade its wastewater infrastructure and management. This initiative, with a total budget of USD 25 million, represents a proactive movement towards strengthening the island's wastewater infrastructure, positively impacting public health and the environment. The project is funded by a USD 10 million grant from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, supplemented by USD 15 million from the national capital investment budget.

The project is designed with two core components. The first focuses on the wastewater infrastructure. This will involve expanding and rehabilitating the existing sewer system in the Cul-de-Sac district, which will increase the number of homes connected to the national sewer system from around 10% to 25%. Additionally, the wastewater treatment plant on A. Th. Illidge Road will be optimized to accommodate this increased capacity. These upgrades will enhance the treatment processes, improve monitoring systems, and lay the groundwork for future expansion to cover the entire island eventually.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the project's far-reaching impact: " The Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project embodies our unwavering dedication to sustainable development and resilience. By investing in critical infrastructure, we are tackling the environmental challenges we face today and laying the foundation for a brighter, healthier future for every citizen of Sint Maarten."

For about 90% of households in Sint Maarten, wastewater is collected in underground septic tanks, soak-aways, and cesspits. However, a large portion still finds its way directly into the environment. When these tanks aren't emptied regularly, they can overflow, causing sewage to spill into streets and public spaces and eventually end up in our beaches and ponds. This untreated wastewater carries damaging pollutants, chemicals, and diseases, posing serious risks to human health and our fragile ecosystem.

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs underscored the project's importance: "Improving our wastewater management system is not just an infrastructure project; it's a commitment to safeguarding our environment and the health of our residents. This initiative will have a lasting impact on the well-being of our community."

Component two of the project provides the institutional strengthening needed to ensure sustainable and resilient wastewater management in Sint Maarten. This involves strengthening the Ministry of VROMI's capacity through training and IT support, enhancing legal and regulatory frameworks, and developing a financially viable wastewater management model. The project will also create a national sanitation strategy, improve fecal sludge management, and establish systems to monitor water quality in coastal areas and inland ponds, ensuring the long-term sustainability and environmental protection of the island's wastewater services.

Claret Connor, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), highlighted the impact of the Trust Fund in enabling project designs such as the one used for the Wastewater Management Project, stating, “This project differs slightly from some of the other projects funded, as it combines the USD 10 million Trust Fund grant with counterpart financing through a contribution of USD 15 million from the Government of Sint Maarten. These new and creative collaborations maximize opportunities and partnerships for continued infrastructural development of Sint Maarten.”

The National Recovery Program Bureau is responsible for implementing projects under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund on behalf of the Government of St Maarten. The Trust Fund is managed by the World Bank and funded by the Government of the Netherlands. The NRPB’s mission is to facilitate Sint Maarten’s recovery and long-term resilience through the effective execution of development projects. In collaboration with its partners, the NRPB is committed to delivering the Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project successfully, ensuring that the local population can enjoy the long-term benefits of this crucial infrastructure improvement.

