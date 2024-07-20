Air Century Partners with St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and Rising Sun Tours to Promote Destination St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— From July 7 – 11, a delegation of representatives from St. Maarten, comprised of Gina Illidge, Marketing Officer of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), Jacqueline Louis, STB's Caribbean Agent (IMBRACE) and Sjaoel Richardson, Director of Operations FIT, Rising Sun Tours, partnered with representatives from Air Century to embark on a series of sales calls and informative presentations. Geared towards raising awareness and increasing tourism among distinct target audiences throughout the Dominican Republic, these promotions also highlighted Air Century's services to Aruba, Curaçao, Puerto Rico, and Cuba, with select trips starting at only $149.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45667-air-century-partners-with-st-maarten-tourism-bureau-and-rising-sun-tours-to-promote-destination-st-maarten.html