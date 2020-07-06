Airport Terminal Mold Remediation and Decontamination works about to start. | SMN News

AIRPORT:— Mold Remediation and Surface Decontamination work at the Terminal of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) will be executed during the months of August through December 2020. The works are scheduled to remove the remaining mold that was produced as a result of internal water damages related to the 2017 hurricanes. The forthcoming Mold Remediation and Surface Decontamination works will be carried out before the start of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project (“Package 2”). The former Check-in hall, Airline and Handler offices, concessionaire spaces, the basements, and the entire upper level of the Terminal Building will be cleaned

