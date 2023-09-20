Alarming amounts of single-use plastics collected during ICC 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, September 16th, more than 100 volunteers attended this year’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at Little Bay Beach & Pond, near Belair, hosted by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean Sint Maarten (EPIC) and the St. Maarten Pride Foundation, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF). A total of 2000.5 pounds of trash was collected, of which 763.4 lbs were glass and plastic bottles. This excluded heavy construction material also found during the clean-up.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43852-alarming-amounts-of-single-use-plastics-collected-during-icc-2023.html