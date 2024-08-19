Alcohol Ban in Place from Sunday 6:00 pm until Tuesday 6:00 AM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— An alcohol ban is now in place in connection with the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The alcohol ban is effective Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 6:00pm until Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 6:00am.

The alcohol ban is according to article 1, General Police Regulation; Article 56, first paragraph of the Licensing National Ordinance.

It is prohibited for anyone to sell, deliver and/or provide any alcoholic beverage from shops, warehouses, premises or other establishments AB 2024, no. 27.

Hotels and accommodations are excluded from the first paragraph, on the understanding that it is not permitted to sell, deliver and/or provide alcoholic beverages, other than exclusively to their own guests who are not residents.

The first paragraph also excludes locations at the Princess Juliana International Airport and Port Sint Maarten, on the understanding that it is not permitted to sell, deliver and/or provide alcoholic beverages, other than exclusively to incoming, non-resident residents, departing or transit passengers.

