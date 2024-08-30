All candidates must submit a register of donations by the September 18th, 2024 deadline. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Electoral Council hereby reminds all registered political parties that in accordance with article 37, paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, they are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological register of all donations received throughout the year 2023, be it in cash, by check or in kind. All registered political parties, including parties that did not participate in the January 11th, 2024 parliamentary elections, must maintain and submit a register of donations. All political parties that did not receive any donations in 2023 must also submit a signed register.

In addition, with regard to the snap parliamentary elections of August 19th, 2024, the Electoral Council hereby notifies all candidates that according to Article 33 paragraph 2 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, all candidates must maintain a register of all donations received from the moment that they have been designated as a candidate by their political party and retain supporting documents, such as receipts, bank statements, etc. Further, pursuant to Article 37 paragraph 2, all candidates must submit a copy of their register of donations, be it monetary or in-kind provided with a declaration signed by the candidate, within one month after August 19th, 2024, therefore no later than September 18th, 2024.

Each party representative has received the candidate donation registration form via email. The registers of donations can be submitted to the Electoral Council via email or at the office address of the Electoral Council mentioned below during office hours between 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM and between 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The Electoral Council is hereby announcing that each party and each candidate may also submit their register of donations via an online database that the Electoral Council has

established for this purpose.

In short, each candidate will receive an email with a username, password, and instructions on how to access the database in order to complete the registration digitally. If for any reason you did not receive this email, note that this does not absolve you from the obligation to submit your timely donation registration.

The Electoral Council advises all party boards to carefully monitor donations received by their candidates and – when necessary – to assist their candidates with the accurate registration of donations. Each candidate is required to date and sign his/her donations register and to certify that this is completed accurately and truthfully. Non-compliance with or violation of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties is subject to penalty.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45910-all-candidates-must-submit-a-register-of-donations-by-the-september-18th-2024-deadline.html