All eight political parties have until Friday to make corrections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— All eight political parties that submitted their lists on Wednesday, November 22nd to contest the January 11th Parliamentary Elections have to make corrections to their lists by Friday, December 1st, 2024, so said the Chairlady of the Voting Bureau Nathalie Tackling.

Tackling said in an invited comment that the errors are minor but noted that this year there were more errors made than there were in past elections. Tackling further explained that after the corrections are submitted a meeting will be held on Monday, December 4th, 2024 and in that meeting, political parties will be informed if candidates will be removed from any of the lists due to any type of non-compliance.

The Voting Bureau has announced that Pursuant to the provisions of Article 30 of the Election Ordinance, the Chairlady of the Central Voting Bureau for the January 11th, 2024 election of the members of Parliament of Sint Maarten hereby announces the following:

On Monday, December 4th, 2023, the Central Voting Bureau will hold a session at 14.00hrs in the Legislative Hall of the House of Parliament, located at the

Wilhelminastraat 1 in Philipsburg. During this session, the Central Voting Bureau will decide on the validity of the lists of candidates submitted by political parties to the Chairlady on November 22nd, 2023, on the maintenance of the candidates appearing thereon and on the maintenance of the designation above.

The session is open to eligible voters.

Pursuant to article 33 of the Election Ordinance, any eligible voter can lodge an appeal within two (2) days at the Court in First Instance of Sint Maarten against

decisions that were taken by the Central Voting Bureau during said session.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44353-all-eight-political-parties-have-until-friday-to-make-corrections.html