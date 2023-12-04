All political parties and candidates must maintain a register of donations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Electoral Council hereby congratulates all political parties and their candidates on their postulation for the upcoming parliamentary elections

and wishes everyone a safe and successful campaign season. The Electoral Council hereby reminds all registered political parties that in accordance with Article 37 paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, they are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological register of donations of all donations received throughout the year 2023, be it in cash, by check or in kind, before February 1st, 2024. Political parties who did not receive any donations in 2023 must also submit a signed register.

