Altercation over rental deposit leads to arrest. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The police patrol arrested the man with an initials B.B on the afternoon of Thursday, January 16th, 2020, for his involvement in an altercation over the return of a rental fee deposit.

The altercation took place at the end of 2019 after the B.B returned the rented vehicle to the owner with initials R.A.B.

After inspecting the vehicle R.A.B determined that B.B was not entitled to the return of his deposit which lead to an argument that became heated and quickly escalated into a fistfight between the two. During the altercation damaged the vehicle belongs to R.A.B.

