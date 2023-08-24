An Air Antilles Twin Otter Crashed in St. Barths, WINAIR aircrafts stuck as Airport closed operations. | SMN NEWS

Saint Barthelemy: — A twin Otter owned and operated by Air Antilles crashed at the Gustav 111 Airport at 11:42 a.m. on Thursday. The flight left Guadeloupe for St. Barths. The twin otter crashed into a helicopter when it landed on the airport tarmac. No details on the cause of the crash have been released.

The airport closed its operations as soon as the crash occurred, reports are there were no injuries. Shortly before the crash two of WINAIR's flights landed there and they were unable to depart.

SMN News learned that the airport is scheduled to reopen at 2:45 p.m. today.

