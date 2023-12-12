Anguilla Teachers’ Union and Windward Island Teachers’ Union St. Maarten Forge Historic Partnership with Memorandum of Understanding | SMN NEWS

BARBADOS:— In a landmark move towards fostering collaboration and solidarity, the Anguilla Teachers' Union (ATU) and the Windward Island Teachers’ Union St. Maarten (WITU) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The signing ceremony took place today in Barbados, solidifying a commitment to joint initiatives that will benefit teachers in both territories.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation and collaboration, promoting the interests and welfare of teachers in Anguilla and St. Maarten. Both unions recognize the importance of shared information, joint initiatives, and mutual support in ensuring the well-being and professional development of their members.

President Stuart Johnson expressed his enthusiasm about the collaborative efforts, stating, "This Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant milestone in the history of our unions. By working together, we can address common challenges, share resources, and ultimately enhance the educational experience for our teachers and students."

