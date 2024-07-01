Announcing GoLocal XL: The Great Bay Shopping Experience, formerly known as Koop Avond. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— We are thrilled to announce the launch of GoLocal XL: The Great Bay Shopping Experience, formerly known as Koop Avond. This exciting event will occur every Thursday from July 4 until August 1, 2024, from 5 PM to 10 PM in the heart of Philipsburg.

GoLocal XL promises an unforgettable experience with over 50 vendors showcasing a variety of products and delicious food. From trendy clothing and homemade jewelry to a kiddie corner for the little ones and mouth-watering Ital food, there is something for everyone. Make sure to bring your wallets and your appetites as our vendors are ready to delight and satisfy.

Each Thursday will be highlighted by live music, bringing a different genre to keep the excitement fresh every week. The lineup is filled with our local bands alongside DJ Chubs and CD Rankin that will rotate alternatively every week. The main headliner, our very own Reggae icon Percy Rankin will hit the stage for the first edition – July 4.

We are excited to present special headliners each week: July 11 – Tonez Band Strykly Music, July 18 – 3 Plus 1 Band, July 25- See5 Band and August 1 – Control Band.

GoLocal XL is a free event, making it the perfect outing for families to enjoy a vibrant evening filled with shopping, music, and community spirit. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the largest shopping experience in Philipsburg.

Mr. Bertaux Fleming extends heartfelt thanks to the Department of Economy, Transportation, and Telecommunication for their invaluable support in making this event a tremendous success. Their continuous backing has been instrumental in bringing GoLocal XL to life.

Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable series of Thursday evenings at the Great Bay Shopping Experience. Be a part of GoLocal XL and experience the best of what Philipsburg has to offer! Visit our social media pages – Xtratight to remain updated with all of the vendor and entertainers’ schedules.

