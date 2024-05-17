Anti-Money Laundering Supervisory Authorities formalize their collaboration. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad—The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), Gaming Control Board (GCB), and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in Curaçao continue their commitment to fighting money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation (AML/CFT/CFP). To formalize their collaboration, on May 10, 2024, they entered into a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMoU).

