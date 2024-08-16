Appointment of New Management Team in Customs Department. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, August 15, 2024, The Honorable Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis announced the formation of a new interim management team within the Customs Department of St. Maarten.

The newly appointed management team includes Mr. Rogerrel Mauricia and Mr. Henk Lake, who will take on key leadership roles to strengthen the department's daily operations.

Additionally, Mr. Anthony Doran has resumed his position as the Head of Customs, ensuring experienced oversight and continuity within the department.

Furthermore, the Minister announced that the ministerial decree naming Mr. Jocelyn Levenstone as interim head has been annulled in response to complaints from Customs Department personnel about neglect and mismanagement. He will no longer function in that role. He is currently the Director of Immigration, which requires his full attention due to a significant backlog in immigration applications.

Minister Lewis expressed his confidence in the new management team and emphasized the importance of their roles in enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of customs operations in St. Maarten.

The Minister looks forward to the positive impact these appointments will have on the department and the country on a whole.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45842-appointment-of-new-management-team-in-customs-department.html