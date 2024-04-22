Approach to human trafficking and human smuggling still inadequate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Human trafficking and human smuggling are serious crimes of a global nature. Among other things, numerous international conventions have been entered into to prevent and combat this. The subject of a prostitution policy and its enforcement is also linked to this, for example through the form of sexual exploitation.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45039-approach-to-human-trafficking-and-human-smuggling-still-inadequate.html