APS announces the resignation of Nathalie Tackling as chairperson and the appointment of Mr. Jason Grant as board member. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The chairperson of Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS), Miss Nathalie Tackling, will resign per November 26, 2024, as she will be appointed Minister of Justice per that same date. Miss Tackling joined the board of APS as a representative of the CCSU on September 20, 2021. She was appointed as chairperson by the Minister of Finance on Januari 10, 2023. Nathalie Tackling: “Serving on the APS board and as chairperson has been a privilege. While I am excited to embark on this new journey as Minister of Justice, stepping down from APS is not a decision I take lightly. Over the past few years, APS has navigated significant challenges, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made. Together with the APS team, we have strengthened the organization and advanced its mission, including the development of local investments through the Sint Maarten Investment Company. I am confident that APS is well-positioned for the future.”

The chairperson of APS is independent and is nominated by the Minister of Finance. Mr. Robert-Jan James, vice-chairperson of APS, will assume the role of acting chairperson until a new chairperson is appointed. This position requires extensive knowledge of pensions and investments, as outlined in the relevant legislation. Candidates will undergo thorough screening by VDSM as well as an integrity and fitness assessment by the CBCS.

Mr. James states: “Miss Tackling has provided exceptional leadership as chairperson of APS during challenging times. Her strategic vision and steadfast dedication have significantly contributed to the progress and stability APS enjoys today. As a board, we are deeply grateful for her tireless efforts and commitment to the organization’s success.”

After the resignation of Miss Tackling, the board of APS consists of four people. Per July 1, 2024, Mr. Jason Grant has been appointed as board member of APS. Mr. Grant was put forward as a candidate by the Committee of Civil Servant Unions (CCSU).

The CCSU put Mr. Grant forward as the most suitable candidate for the position as Mr. Grant has an educational background in financial controlling and has worked in different capacities in both the private and public sectors, gaining vast experience in the fields of financial accounting, data collection, and reporting.

Mr. Grant states: “I am looking forward to contributing to a stable future of APS. Pension is one of the most important benefits for all participants, among which the civil servants who put me forward for this position. I feel a great responsibility to the execution of the pension scheme and sustainable development of APS in the interest of all participants.”

Mr. James adds: “The fields of expertise of a pension fund vary from legal, investment management, pension administration to risk management, IT-security and privacy. We see the expertise and experience of Mr. Grant as an important addition to the board.”

Mr. Grant has been tested on fitness and integrity by the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten. The Governor appointed Mr. Grant by Landsbesluit of August 7, 2024, for a period of five years starting on July 1, 2024.

Next to Mr. James and Mr. Grant, Miss Shaira Bommel and Mr. Emilio Kalmera have a seat in the board as representatives of the Corporate Governance Council respectively the Minister of Finance.

