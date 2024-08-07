APS increases pensions by 2.1%. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— For the first time since the introduction of the new Pension Ordinance for civil servants, the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) can adjust the pensions of its participants for inflation. Mr. Oscar Williams, General Director, stated: “On July 1, 2020, the Pension Ordinance underwent significant changes—one of these changes involved indexation. From then on, APS can only adjust pensions for inflation under certain conditions. Previously, this adjustment was unconditional and dependent on the wage adjustment by the Government.”

