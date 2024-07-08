APS Presents 2023 Annual Report to Minister of Finance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On July 3, the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) presented its 2023 annual report to the Minister of Finance. Ms. Nathalie Tackling (Chairperson) and Mr. Oscar Williams (Director) met with the Minister to discuss the significant financial growth and strategic developments of the pension fund throughout the year. The presentation highlighted APS’s commitment to enhancing services and benefits for its valued participants.

