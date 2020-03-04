APS takes extra preventative measures for employees and elderly visitors. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The General Pension Fund (APS) has taken extra measures to ensure a hygienic office space for employees and visitors. APS found it necessary to take these measures based on the recent developments of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on French St. Martin. Visitors of APS include a vulnerable group for the virus, namely the elderly. During office hours, visitors can make use of hand sanitizers before and after transactions and fixtures such as door handles, light switches, and water coolers will routinely be sanitized.

APS employees have been briefed on preventative hygiene practices to prevent contamination. These include staying

