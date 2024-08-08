Aqua Mania Adventures Announces 9th Pink Sunset Sail on October 5th to Raise Funds for local Breast Cancer Awareness Foundations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Aqua Mania Adventures is proud to announce its 9th edition of their Pink Sunset Sail, a special event dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting local breast cancer foundations. Set sail with us on October 5th for an unforgettable evening that combines the beauty of a Caribbean sunset with the power of community and charity.

The Pink Sunset Sail will take participants on a scenic cruise on board Lambada and Tango, Aqua Mania’s large sailing catamarans, along the stunning coastline of St. Maarten, offering breathtaking views as the sun sets over the horizon. Guests will enjoy refreshing beverages, snacks, and lively music, all while dressed in special pink t-shirts to show their support for breast cancer awareness. As guests enjoy the scenic voyage, a raffle will be held to raise additional funds for the cause.

Before embarking on the Pink Sunset Sail, attendees are invited to join the Pink Mixer, a vibrant gathering featuring welcome drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Part of the proceeds from the Pink Sunset Sail will go directly to local breast cancer awareness foundations, helping to fund vital research, education, and support services for those affected by breast cancer.

By participating, you will help spread the message about the importance of early detection and support for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“Aqua Mania Adventures is committed to giving back to our community, and the Pink Sunset Sail is a wonderful opportunity to combine our love for the ocean with our dedication to supporting breast cancer awareness,” said Michele Korteweg, organizer of the event. “We invite everyone to join us for this special event and help make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.”

Last year's Pink Sunset Sail raised an impressive $7,000 for the Elektralytes and Positive Foundations. Funds are generated through ticket sales and a raffle, with raffle tickets available for purchase on the boats during the sunset sail.

Guests are encouraged to participate in the "Best Dressed Guest" contest, with the winner receiving a free ticket to next year's event. For this memorable occasion, let your creativity shine with pink wigs, glitter hats, and blinged-up special t-shirts.

Tickets for the Pink Sunset Sail are $50 per person and include a unique Pink T-shirt, access to an open bar, delectable snacks, and a captivating sail along St. Maarten's picturesque coastline. Don't miss out on this opportunity to sip cocktails, take in breathtaking sights, and witness the elusive green flash.

Secure your tickets online or visit any Aqua Mania Adventures location at the Simpson Bay Resort, Divi Little Bay, or Hilton Vacation Club Royal Palm.

Event Details:

Date: October 5th

Time: 3.30 pm Pink Mixer, 4.00 pm check-in for 5.15 pm departure. Returns at 7 pm.

Departure Location: Aqua Mania Adventures at the Marina at the Simpson Bay Resort

Ticket Price: $50pp

Booking: Tickets available online at www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/pink-sunset-sail/

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45794-aqua-mania-adventures-announces-9th-pink-sunset-sail-on-october-5th-to-raise-funds-for-local-breast-cancer-awareness-foundations.html