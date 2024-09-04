Aqua Mania Adventures counting down to 9th Annual Pink Sunset Sail to Support Breast Cancer Awareness on October 5th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Aqua Mania Adventures is proudly counting down till the 9th edition of the Pink Sunset Sail, taking place on October 5th. This highly anticipated fundraiser event aimed at raising funds for the Positive Foundation and Elektralyets Foundation—two local organizations dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness in St. Maarten – raised over $7,000 last year, and this year’s event is shaping up to be an incredible success. With tickets selling fast and the potential to add a third boat to accommodate even more participants, Aqua Mania Adventures calls on people not to wait to book their tickets!

The Pink Sunset Sail is more than just a beautiful evening on the water; it’s a community-driven effort to support a critical cause. Each year, this event brings together participants in a sea of pink to show their solidarity and commitment to breast cancer awareness. Custom-made t-shirts, a signature of the event, are already on the island and available for pickup when you purchase your ticket at the main locations. Wearing these t-shirts not only unites participants in the cause but also qualifies them for the exciting Best Dressed Competition. The individual with the most creative and fun outfit will win a free ticket to next year’s event!

In addition to the scenic sail and fashion fun, the onboard raffle remains a highlight of the evening. Thanks to the generous contributions from numerous local businesses, participants will have the chance to win fantastic prizes while supporting a great cause.

“We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm building for this year’s Pink Sunset Sail,” said Michele Korteweg, the event organizer on behalf of Aqua Mania Adventures. “The community’s support has always been incredible, and with the possibility of adding a third boat, we hope to raise even more funds to support the important work of the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations.”

A special thanks goes out to businesses that have already donated to the event, with many still to be confirmed: Simpson Bay Pharmacy, St. Peters Pharmacy, Domino’s, Colony Manor Guest House, La Patrona, Napa, Zeebest, Holland House, Winair, K Beach Club, Dinghy Dock, Sint Maarten Yacht Club Bar & Restaurant, DAS Cigars, Caribbean Gems, Diamond International, Huppeldepup Bar, Random Wind, PDG Supplies, Roma, Jax, Mr. Chow, the Deli, Bold Budda, Milano Gelateria, Hideaway, Scuba Shop, Rhino Riders, Sail the Phoenix, Belair Beach Hotel, Grumpies Sport and Music Bar and Palapa Grill.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening! Book your tickets now and join us in supporting breast cancer awareness in St. Maarten. Together, we can make a difference.

Tickets for the Pink Sunset Sail are available for $50 per person and include a unique Pink T-shirt, access to an open bar, delectable snacks, and a captivating sail along St. Maarten's picturesque coastline. Don't miss out on this opportunity to sip cocktails, take in breathtaking sights, and witness the elusive green flash.

Secure your tickets online at ww.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/pink-sunset-sail/ or visit any Aqua Mania Adventures location at the Simpson Bay Resort, Divi Little Bay, or Hilton Vacation Club Royal Palm.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45933-aqua-mania-adventures-counting-down-to-9th-annual-pink-sunset-sail-to-support-breast-cancer-awareness-on-october-5th.html