Aqua Mania Adventures Hosts 8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail on September 30th as fundraiser for Local Breast Cancer Awareness Foundations. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Aqua Mania Adventures is thrilled to announce the 8th annual Pink Sunset Sail, set to take place on September 30th, 2023, in support of local breast cancer awareness foundations, Positive and Elektralyets. This beloved event continues to grow in popularity, drawing both locals and visitors to unite for a noble cause. The Pink Sunset Sail remains dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, emphasizing early detection, and inspiring individuals to prioritize self-awareness through the "Love the Tatas, Check ‘em” approach.

