Arajet reaches its second anniversary with a third consecutive month of record passengers. | SMN NEWS

Santo Domingo:— Arajet, the low-priced Dominican airline celebrates its second anniversary on September 15 and reported that they mobilized more than 120,000 passengers in August, exceeding the barrier of 100 thousand passengers for the third consecutive month, and continue to lead the movement of registered passengers among local airlines, managing to maintain a milestone in the country's commercial aviation.

