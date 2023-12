Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:— Arajet, the low-price airline of the Caribbean, won the Best Startup Airline of the World at the CAPA Awards this Tuesday, at the World Aviation Summit during which nine other global aviation and airport awards were also given.

