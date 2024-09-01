Are You Forgetting More Than Usual? It Could be more than just a slip of the mind. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Have you ever found yourself standing in front of the fridge, wondering why you're there? Or perhaps you've placed cheese in the cupboard by mistake? Maybe you've even had trouble recalling your date of birth or name. These lapses might make you wonder: Am I just being forgetful, or could this be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease?

In recognition of World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month 2024, under the international theme "Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s," the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour, alongside stakeholders in Alzheimer’s and dementia care, will launch a month-long series of events and information sessions. These activities are aimed at raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia, supporting both formal and informal caregivers, and engaging the wider community.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), "Dementia is one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people." Every three seconds, someone in the world develops dementia. Globally, over 55 million people live with the condition, leading to an annual economic impact of $1 trillion in 2018 alone. Dementia is an umbrella term for several diseases that are typically chronic and progressive, causing cognitive decline and interfering with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, accounting for 60-70% of dementia cases. Contrary to popular belief, dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it doesn’t exclusively affect older people.

The rapid growth of dementia cases places enormous strain on government budgets, family support systems, and healthcare infrastructures. Despite this, there is still a significant lack of awareness and understanding of the disease, leading many to delay seeking early diagnosis and treatment.

To address this, the Ministry is collaborating with professionals, caregivers, and individuals with lived experience to share valuable information with the community. The goal is to ensure that this awareness extends beyond September. One exciting collaboration involves the "Voice of the People" radio show hosted by Wendell Moore. Throughout the month of September, on Wednesdays from 12:00 – 1:00 PM, Mr. Moore will feature guests who will discuss various aspects of Alzheimer’s and dementia, with opportunities for the public to call in with questions. Tune in to 102.7 FM and 1300 AM to learn more.

Topics to be covered include recognizing the early signs of dementia, understanding the critical role of caregivers, and exploring the importance of community involvement in creating a dementia-friendly environment. Additionally, the therapeutic benefits of music for those with dementia will be highlighted. Personal stories from individuals with lived experiences, caregivers, and family members will also be shared through recordings aired on social media and the government’s YouTube channel. There will be a training for care professionals on the benefits of using music in care with Dementia patients.

This month of awareness is an opportunity to better understand Alzheimer’s and dementia and to act in supporting those affected by these conditions. You are encouraged to share, share, and share any information received.

