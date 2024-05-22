Armed Robbery and Attempted Chain Snatching Incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—- On the evening of Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 9:30 PM, the Central Police Dispatch of Sint Maarten received multiple calls reporting an armed robbery at a supermarket on Welfare Road. The suspects, described as young men on scooters and dressed in dark clothing, were armed with a firearm and last seen heading towards Philipsburg.

