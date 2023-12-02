Armed Robbery Foiled in Old Street Area: Two Suspects Apprehended. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— At approximately 2:00 PM on December 2nd, 2023, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded swiftly to reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the Old Street area of Philipsburg. The Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls alerting them to the presence of two masked individuals committing the crime.

