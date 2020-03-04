Armed robbery on the Welfare Road. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Police Patrols were directed to a Travel Agency on the Welfare on Tuesday afternoon, about 17.00 pm for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered on the scene, two men dressed in dark clothing appeared in front of the Agency on a scooter. One of the suspects stayed outside on the scooter while the second suspect entered the office and began robbing the cashier and the workers. After robbing the Agency the two suspects fled on the scooter in the direction of Simpson Bay.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is

