Armed Scooter Bandits attempted Robbery Domino Pizza and Petro Plus Monday night. (UPDATED). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Two armed bandits on a scooter robbed Domino's Pizza Bush Road around 11 pm on Monday. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said the establishments were stormed by two armed robbers on Monday evening just after 11 pm.

Cash was taken from the first establishment and the two masked men fled the scene on a scooter and robbed the Petro Plus gas station minutes after which is located on Bush Road. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the robbers fled on their bike to the St. Peters area. Police patrols rushed to the St Peters South Reward area to search the area for any sign of these robbers. Police are requesting the community who might have seen something to call 911 and assist Police with the apprehension of these robbers on this Monday evening.

