Arrest made for possession of stolen scooter. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— During a routine control done on Monday evening, January the 6th 2020 the police stopped suspicious scooter rider that didn’t have a number plate on the scooter. By closer inspection of the vehicle and documentation, the police became aware that the VIN-number of the scooter has tampered.

The driver with the initials R.B was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was brought to the police station and held for further questioning. The scooter was also confiscated for further investigation.

KPSM Press Release.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33667-arrest-made-for-position-of-stolen-scooter.html