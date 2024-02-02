Arrest Made in Connection with 2022 Shooting Incident – Suspect Apprehended by Major Crimes Team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) announces a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident that took place on February 23rd, 2022, at the Defiance Haven parking lot. On February 2nd, 2024 at approximately 1:00 p.m., the suspect identified as T.J. who was being sought in connection with this incident was arrested on Bush Road by members of the Major Crimes team.

