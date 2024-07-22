Arrest made in connection with recent shooting in Cupe Coy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, July 22, 2024, law enforcement has arrested a person of interest in connection with the July 17 shooting that occurred in Cupecoy. This arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the late-night shooting that claimed one life and saw two others injured.

No further information will be disclosed at this time due to the sensitive nature of this case and to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM understand the public’s interest and concern and are committed to providing updates as soon as appropriate and safe.

KPSM and OM SXM thank the community for their cooperation and patience during this period. The safety and security of our residents remain our highest priority.

Further details will be shared as they become available.

