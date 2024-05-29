Arrests made in ongoing human smuggling case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM, in cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM, made two arrests today, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in an ongoing human smuggling case.

One of the arrestees is an immigration officer with the initials W.C.C. This suspect's involvement also means the National Detectives will have a role in this case.

