ASCA Training for Swim Coaches. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Coach Dwight Vermeer from St. Maarten Swim Club and Coach Ashwin Straker from St. Maarten Super Splash Swimming Team traveled to Suriname on Friday, the 12th of April, to attend the ASCA (American Swimming Coaches Association) training from April 14-18 2024. After completing the ASCA levels 1, 2, and 3 certifications, these coaches will join the ranks of the prestigious Association of International Swimming Coaches. Our local coaches, once certified, will be better equipped with the necessary knowledge to train and take our teams of local swimmers to the next level competitively. This is an important milestone for SMAF (St. Maarten Aquatic Federation) as we look towards further enhancing the sport of swimming on St. Maarten.

