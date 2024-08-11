Ashton Adams, a Resident of Dutch Quarter, successfully earned his GED. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— GEDsxm and CLIMB are Excited to Bring Great News once Again Out of the Dutch Quarter

Please help GEDsxm congratulate Mr. Ashton Adams, a young firefighter and resident of the Dutch Quarter, on earning his GED diploma on August 8th, 2024. Ashton did his GED courses, along with other education courses, while juggling work and life. "Even when it got harder, Ashton never complained", stated Dr. Pierre. "Instead, he found the time to do extra practice while we worked to fine-tune his skills. This led to his success in the end."

Aston stated:

"I decided to start my GED because one day I was at home sitting, and I thought to myself, 'I need to do more to further my education because you never know where you are going to be in the next five years.' With the different courses that I was doing, there were times when I wanted to take a break. But with the motivation from Dr. Boston, I got it done. She knew how badly I wanted it. So she gave me the motivation to continue pushing myself. I dedicated at least an hour a day to work on my assignments to get it done. It wasn’t easy, but when you want to get something done, you will make time and effort to get it done."

Inspiring testimonies like Ashton's are to be shared to bring hope and motivation to all our young people – especially our young men. These testimonies show that our future is still hopeful. Our students are still striving to be their best. Even when their communities are painted negatively, our young people are working to change the narrative.

Congratulations to Ashton Adams. We wish you well in your future endeavors.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45808-ashton-adams-a-resident-of-dutch-quarter-successfully-earned-his-ged.html