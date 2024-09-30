Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Commence On Thursday With Phase 1 At Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, Point Blanche. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) would like to announce the start of the Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project- Phase 1, beginning with the road Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, Point Blanche.

The road works will be carried out on Thursday, October 3rd, during the night hours of 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, through asphalt milling on one side, proceeding to install asphalt on the milled roadside. The process will be repeated on the other road lane.

Both lanes will be accessible for driving in the milled road sections during the daytime.

It is important to note that the operation will be carried out by Windward Roads Infrastructure with concrete material provided by St. Maarten Concrete. Please be cautious of the workers when using the road network.

If you have any questions please contact the Infrastructure Department at VROMI-InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org and/or call us at 542-4292 ext 2390.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46109-asphalt-road-resurfacing-project-scheduled-to-commence-on-thursday-with-phase-1-at-juancho-yrausquin-boulevard-point-blanche.html