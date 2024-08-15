Attempted assault on police officer and destruction of police vehicle by suspect who was later apprehended by French Authorities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This afternoon, at approximately 3:20 PM, an incident involving vandalism on a KPSM vehicle and an attempt to assault a police inspector, Mr Josepha, occurred at A.C.J. Brouwers Road. The head of the KPSM Communications Department, Inspector Josepha, was operating his department vehicle when an unidentified rider on a black scooter, dressed entirely in black, pulled alongside the vehicle. Without any apparent provocation, the rider kicked the left front passenger-side mirror, causing it to break. After committing this act of vandalism, the suspect fled the scene on his scooter.

Inspector Josepha continued driving along A.C.J. Brouwers Road. Upon reaching the Harold Jack lookout point, the same suspect was spotted parked in the area. As Inspector Josepha approached the location, the suspect threw a stone at the vehicle, shattering the passenger side front window and the back side windows of the police vehicle. The suspect then fled again on his scooter toward Union Road, towards the French side of the island.

Inspector Josepha attempted to retrieve his service weapon to detain the suspect but was unsuccessful. He requested immediate assistance from other patrol units, and coordination with the French authorities was swiftly initiated.

Thanks to the strong and effective working relationship between the Dutch and French law enforcement agencies, the suspect was quickly apprehended by French authorities after a brief chase on their side of the island. Subsequent investigations revealed that the French authorities also wanted the suspect for a series of armed robberies.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the French authorities, where he will face charges related to today’s incident and his involvement in previous crimes. Reports of the damage to government property and the assault on Inspector Josepha have been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

This incident demonstrates the continued commitment of the Dutch and French authorities to work together in the fight against crime on both sides of the island. We are grateful for the swift and effective response of our French counterparts, and we remain dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of our community.

KPSM Press Release

