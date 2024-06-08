Authors Mary Romney-Schaab and Linda Richardson Book Signing at the Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, June 6th, 2024, the Sint Maarten Library is inviting the public to join us in celebrating literacy with acclaimed authors Mary Romney-Schaab, Ed.M, and Drs. Linda Richardson. Both authors will be hosting a book signing event for their latest books, titled “An Afro-Caribbean in the Nazi Era: From Papiamentu to German” and “Trilingual Terminology in Criminal Proceedings: Dutch, English, and Spanish” at the Sint Maarten Library from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. This event is open to the public.

“An Afro-Caribbean in the Nazi Era: From Papiamentu to German” is the true story of Sint Maartener Lionel Romney, an Afro-Caribbean merchant sailor, and his wartime experiences, narrated by his daughter, Mary L. Romney-Schaab. Trapped in World War II's chaos, he was imprisoned in the Nazi concentration camp system, spending four years in Italy and a year in Mauthausen camp in Austria, enduring inhumane treatment and witnessing atrocities. How was it possible for a Black civilian to end up in a concentration camp? What did he witness? How did he survive? For decades, Lionel remained silent about his trauma until Mary conducted a series of oral history interviews. This non-fiction book answers these questions in Lionel Romney’s own words through the oral history recorded by his daughter, the author. The book combines these interviews, her visits to Mauthausen and Italy, and reflections on her father's Caribbean origins, offering a blend of oral history, memoir, and historical account. For more information, visit [www.AfroCaribWW2.net](http://www.AfroCaribWW2.net).

Mary Romney-Schaab was born in New York City. A retired educator with over 40 years of experience, she has taught in the United States of America and Spain and is descended from many generations of Sint Maarteners.

“Trilingual Terminology in Criminal Proceedings: Dutch, English, and Spanish” has been praised as an essential tool in the criminal justice system in the Dutch Caribbean. It is a valuable resource not only for legal professionals but also for the entire community, helping to bring the judicial system to the people it serves in our multilingual society. Drs. Linda Richardson, a renowned translator and courtroom interpreter, writes this bestselling book.

Author, translator, and educator Linda Richardson is a former Minister of Education and Culture of the Netherlands Antilles. She brings over 40 years of experience as an interpreter/translator in the judicial system and many other areas.

The upcoming book signing for Mary Romney-Schaab and Linda Richardson offers a unique opportunity for readers to connect with the authors. Meeting Mary Romney they will gain insight into the life journey of Lionel Romney in “An Afro-Caribbean in the Nazi Era”. In addition, attendees will learn about the process behind why the author of “Trilingual Terminology in Criminal Proceedings”, Linda Richardson, created this book for better understanding the languages used during judicial proceedings.

Both books will be available for purchase at the event. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own copies of the aforementioned titles for signing. There will be a brief Q&A session following the signing, allowing one to engage directly with Mary Romney-Schaab and Linda Richardson.

For more information about the event, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at 1721-542-2970.

