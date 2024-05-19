BAK Provides Comprehensive Briefing on Kingdom Affairs, EDF, and SDGs to CoM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) presented a thorough overview to the Council of Ministers, Secretaries General, and ministers' chiefs of staff on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The session delved into various key aspects, elucidating their respective roles, interactions with Kingdom entities, donor engagements, and European Development Fund (EDF) initiatives.

Furthermore, insights were shared on the evolution of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), originally stemming from the Millennium Development Goals, along with highlighting the alignment between the National Development Vision (NDV) and the SDGs.

In a subsequent presentation, BAK provided an update on Country Packages in the presence of members from the Temporary Work Organization (TWO). This segment detailed operational methodologies, reporting procedures, and the integration with the NDV.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina commented, "This briefing underscores our commitment to effective governance and sustainable development. The collaboration between BAK and relevant stakeholders exemplifies our dedication to advancing our nation's agenda in alignment with global goals.

“Our current needs in addressing poverty, education, and welfare are critical, but we need all pillars to work together. Collaboration on every level to overcome these challenges is essential.

“Our starting position is one unbalanced due to existing social disparities among our people, and these current issues must be addressed to achieve our national vision.

“Through united efforts, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all."

