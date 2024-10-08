BAK reminds Community to Participate in Early Warning & Messaging System Survey. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Over the past few days, much focus has been on Hurricane Milton, heading for Tampa, Florida.

A lot of preparations have gone into preparing for the arrival of the hurricane. According to meteorological reports, tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Florida peninsula on Wednesday afternoon and make landfall in the Tampa area late Wednesday night.

Tampa city officials have ordered mandatory evacuations. To stay informed about storm-related information and resources, residents can sign up for the emergency alert system by texting TAMPAREADY.

The Government of Sint Maarten is in the process of establishing the ‘Design, Operations, and Maintenance of an Early Warning System itself,’ in order to strengthen community resilience.

Hurricane Milton's approach to the City of Tampa is a clear example of why every community should have such a system in place.

The Sint Maarten community is being invited to share their thoughts by taking a survey, which is available at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/sxm-ews.

The link can also be found on the Government website and social media pages, such as the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) social media page.

The deadline to complete the survey is October 21, 2024. Your voice matters in helping to make our community safer.

The project focuses on creating an effective, end-to-end Early Warning System that encompasses technical know-how, governance, and messaging.

Communications and hazard warning dissemination is currently a challenge due to many reasons. Building a comprehensive early warning system and enhancing warning dissemination has been identified as a strategic life safety priority.

The project is supported by RESEMBID (Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Program), funded by the European Union (EU), and implemented by Expertise France.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46177-bak-reminds-community-to-participate-in-early-warning-messaging-system-survey.html