Band Clash 2025 Registration Officially Open. | SMN NEWS

PHILLIPSBURG:— Carnival Corner Presents Foundation has officially opened the registration for Band Clash 2025. All bands on both sides of the island are encouraged to register by December 20, 2024. "It's time for us to bring back Band Clash to where it was, but this can only be done with the cooperation of all involved," said Lavinia Marsham, President of Carnival Corner. "We are also preparing to host our 1st meeting with all band leaders and managers very soon, where we will go over criteria, rules, regulations, and prizes," she continued.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46126-band-clash-2025-registration-officially-open.html