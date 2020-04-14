Banks to reopen on Wednesday, Supermarkets on Thursday, CPS testing continues. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Tuesday evening that some banks on St. Maarten have agreed to open their doors on Tuesday to allow persons with checks to change those checks.

Those banks that will open are Windwards Island Bank (9 am to 3:30 pm) ORCO Bank, Republic Bank and BCEM (8:30 to 12 noon) and FCIB Bank (8:30 to 1 pm).

Chinese Supermarkets that opened in the various districts that opened their shops on Tuesday were helpful to the community who managed to purchase much-needed items.

The Department of Social Services was able to deliver the 1,500

