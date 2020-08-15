Bars, nightclubs, lounges, adult entertainment closed as of Sunday August 16th. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Deputy Prime Minister Egbert Jurendy Doran, Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek, and Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever announced on Saturday that all bars, nightclubs, cigar lounges, and adult entertainment must remain closed as of Sunday, August 16th as a Ministerial Decree was prepared to order these businesses closed as St. Maarten continues the fight against COVID-19. Restaurants and all business establishments that sell alcohol are also asked to close off business by 10 pm. The Ministers said the measures taken to flatten the curve on COVID-19 are all temporary, she further explained that adult entertainment is also

