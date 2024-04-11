BEAUPERTHUY ESTATE Collectivité Expresses Intent to Preserve Saint-Martin Heritage | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— President Louis MUSSINGTON and First Vice-President Alain RICHARDSON addressed the media today to articulate the position of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin regarding the Beauperthuy estate. Recent revelations in the New York Times concerning the potential auction of three plots have spurred the Collectivité into action, as negotiations were already in progress with the judicial administrator for their acquisition.

