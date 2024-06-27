“Before…” the theme for the July 1st 161st Annual Emancipation Day Celebration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On July 1st, 2024, the 161st Annual Emancipation Day celebration will take place at Emilio Wilson Park in Cul de sac. Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, the Honorable Lyndon Lewis, invites all interested citizens and persons residing in Sint Maarten to join in the celebration that is themed “Before…”. The Emancipation Day celebration will begin with an Ecumenical Church Service at 7:00 am at the back of the Emilio Wilson Park venue, followed by the cultural manifestation at 8:00 am.

